Photo Credit : Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are currently in Dubai with their kids and family, enjoying the holiday season and Dubai’s lovely beach weather. Sister Farah Khan Ali took to Instagram to share a lovely photograph of the couple dining with the family. Looks like this is one big family vacay!

Birthday celebrations with my family at Zuma in Dubai last night. ???????????? A photo posted by Farah Khan (@farahkhanali) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:43pm PST

#Goals