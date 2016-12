Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the cutest couples out there! They’re always going on cute little vacations, taking pictures of each other, and always showering love on the other. The two, who tied the knot earlier this year, have headed to Australia to welcome the new year… and look like they’re making the most of their time there!

KSG posted some adorable pictures on his Instagram. Take a look.

Some plans we make and some are made for us but no matter who makes the plan, I know they’re going to be awesome because you’ll be right there beside me. A photo posted by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:41am PST

Yo! Sometimes being on time sucks!!! Room less monkeys. A photo posted by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:02pm PST

A photo posted by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:02pm PST

These two na!