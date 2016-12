Photo Credit : Bunty Sajdeh and Sonakshi Sinha

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have denied the rumours of their engagement, but it looks like Sonakshi Sinha might not deny rumours of her engagement this time. The actress has been dating Bunty Sajdeh for the longest time and according to Mumbai Mirror, the two are getting engaged in February 2017. If this news is true then congratulations! We’re sure Sonakshi will make a gorgeous bride.