Virat Kohli Tweets About His Engagement Rumors With Anushka Sharma

Priyam Saha Dec . 30 . 2016
Photo Credit : Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Virushka fans everywhere were super thrilled when the news of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s alleged engagement broke. The two of them were spotted in Dehradun and rumours started doing the rounds that the duo is their for their engagement. When we reached out to Anushka’s people, they denied these reports and now, Virat has tweeted about it too.

Check it out!

Photo Credit : Source: Twitter
Photo Credit : Source: Twitter

There you have it! Anushka also retweeted Virat’s posts from her handle, thereby confirming that the rumours were indeed false.

0
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Anushka Sharma
Dec . 30 . 2016Nope, Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Are Not Getting Engaged
Dec . 29 . 2016Rumour Has It: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Got Engaged In Dehradun – Here Are Details
Dec . 29 . 2016Photo Alert: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted Chilling In Dehradun
Dec . 27 . 2016Wow! Deepika Padukone Tweeted About Anushka & Katrina’s Koffee With Karan Episode
Dec . 20 . 2016Anushka Sharma’s All Black Ensemble Will Be On Your Mind All Day
Virat Kohli
Dec . 30 . 2016Nope, Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Are Not Getting Engaged
Dec . 29 . 2016Rumour Has It: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Got Engaged In Dehradun – Here Are Details
Dec . 29 . 2016Photo Alert: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted Chilling In Dehradun
Dec . 10 . 2016Video: Virat-Anushka & Yuvraj-Hazel’s Dance Performance Is Super Fun
Dec . 8 . 2016“Marriage Is On The Cards” – Anushka Sharma
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web