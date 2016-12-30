Virat Kohli Tweets About His Engagement Rumors With Anushka Sharma

Photo Credit : Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Virushka fans everywhere were super thrilled when the news of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s alleged engagement broke. The two of them were spotted in Dehradun and rumours started doing the rounds that the duo is their for their engagement. When we reached out to Anushka’s people, they denied these reports and now, Virat has tweeted about it too.

There you have it! Anushka also retweeted Virat’s posts from her handle, thereby confirming that the rumours were indeed false.