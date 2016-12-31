Bigg Boss 10: This Week’s Eviction Has An Interesting Twist

Photo Credit : Bani J, Monalisa, Gaurav Chopra

This week, Bani J, Gaurav Chopra and Monalisa were nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss house. However, Salman Khan and the makers of the show have decided to surprise the housemates by not evicting anybody this New Year. Yay!

Buuuut, there’s a twist – as a surprise mid week eviction will take place next week. Not sure if the housemates can heave a sigh of relief yet. Meanwhile, there will be loads of entertainment on the Weekend Ka War With Salman Khan as comedians Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh Sudesh Lehri will be joining Salman to ring in New Year with the contestants.

Also, Salman will enter the house with ex- Bigg Boss contestant, Karishma Tanna to celebrate with the contestants. They will be reportedly presenting a series of fun awards to the contestants, such as Bigg Bhukkad, Jaani Dushman, Footage Khau, and Kaano Ka Khooni etc.

Too much fun!