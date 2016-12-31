Here’s How Kareena Kapoor Is Helping Step-Daughter Sara Ali Khan For Her Bollywood Debut

Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan

It’s not a secret that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh‘s daughter Sara Ali Khan gets along rather well with her step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now we’ve heard that Kareena is helping Sara before she starts her Bollywood career. According to Rajeev Masand’s column in Open Magazine, Kareena is apparently playing a big role in grooming Sara and preparing her for the career she has chosen to pursue.

Even at the recent Christmas party hosted by Saif and Kareena, both Sara and Ibrahim were super excited to meet their half-brother Taimur Ali Khan. It was a chill house party, but with expensive wine and fancy hors d’oeuvres and Kareena routinely went into her bedroom to keep an eye out on little Taimur. So cute!