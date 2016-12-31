Here’s Some Crazy Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Yuvraj Singh, Tamannah & Amy Jackson’s Shoot

Priyam Saha Dec . 31 . 2016

Yuvraj Singh has mad selfie taking skills…

Photo Credit : Yuvraj Singh

As does Tamannah…

Photo Credit : Tamannah

As does Amy…

Photo Credit : Amy Jackson

It only makes sense then that the three of them are part of some epic videos for OPPO F1s Camera Phone – which is a swanky new phone for you to ace your selfie game. Just ask the experts! From underwater coolness and heavy duty stunts to killer dance moves – all three celebs have managed to bring something new and unique to the table. We snuck up on them on their shoot days and got in on the action. Now now, don’t worry: we saved you some slice of the dope.

Here’s a fab behind-the-scenes video from the shoot:

Suddenly channeling the #SelfieExpert in you? Then make sure you’ve got #OPPOF1s by your side in the new year!

This post is in partnership with OPPO

