Look Who Deepika Padukone Is Chilling With In Dubai

Sukriti Gumber Dec . 31 . 2016

Last week, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reportedly zipped off to Dubai to celebrate Christmas and New Year. The duo took a break from Padmavati to unwind before they dive back into work. While neither Deepika nor Ranveer has posted any photo from their Dubai vacay, celebrity trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram to post one with Deepi. Yasmin is Deepika’s trainer at Body Image and she happened to be in Dubai too.

Check out the this photo of the ladies posing!

#aboutlastnight Met my fav @deepikapadukone in #dubai @whitedubai with Dj @arminvanbuuren raging

A photo posted by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on

Girls who workout together….. @deepikapadukone @reshamlalwani27 #aboutlastnight #dubai #whitedubai #arminvanbuuren

A photo posted by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on

Sigh! Now if only my NYE was as cool as theirs…

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh
