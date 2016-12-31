Look Who Deepika Padukone Is Chilling With In Dubai

| Omg ???? DeepVeer at Mumbai airport leaving for Dubai mmmm maybe for Christmas holiday ???????????? . #deepveer#ranveersingh #deepikapadukone#teamdeepveer #deepika#ranveer#deepveerforever A photo posted by DeepVeer Fanclub ♡ (@teamdeepveer) on Dec 22, 2016 at 6:44am PST

Last week, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reportedly zipped off to Dubai to celebrate Christmas and New Year. The duo took a break from Padmavati to unwind before they dive back into work. While neither Deepika nor Ranveer has posted any photo from their Dubai vacay, celebrity trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram to post one with Deepi. Yasmin is Deepika’s trainer at Body Image and she happened to be in Dubai too.

Check out the this photo of the ladies posing!

#aboutlastnight Met my fav @deepikapadukone in #dubai @whitedubai with Dj @arminvanbuuren raging A photo posted by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on Dec 30, 2016 at 8:56am PST

Girls who workout together….. @deepikapadukone @reshamlalwani27 #aboutlastnight #dubai #whitedubai #arminvanbuuren A photo posted by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:16am PST

Sigh! Now if only my NYE was as cool as theirs…