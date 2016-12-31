OMG! Shahid Kapoor Shared The First Photo Of Baby Misha!

Shreemi Verma Dec . 31 . 2016

Shahid Kapoor shared an awwwwdorable photo of his daughter Misha and captioned in Mi-shoe because THAT’S HOW ADORABLE HE IS!

Mi-shoe ❤️

A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Photo Credit : Source: Tumblr.com
