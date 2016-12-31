Photo Alert: Arbaaz Khan & Malaika Arora Are Chilling Together In Goa

Sukriti Gumber Dec . 31 . 2016

Super LIT scenes ✌????️✌????️ Designer hippies ✌????️✌????️

A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

Bollywood sisters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are currently chilling in Goa with their gang of girls for the New Year. If pictures speak a thousand words, the I can safely assume the ladies are having a baller time there.

The sister’s parents have also joined them for the celebrations, and so did Malaika’s ex-hubby, Arbaaz Khan. The couple may have parted ways, but it’s great to see them partying and bringing in 2017 together!

Check out this photo Amrita posted on Instagram:

Goa'ahhhhhhhhhh❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

What are your new year plans?

Arbaaz Khan Malaika Arora Khan
