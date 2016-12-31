Photo Alert: Arbaaz Khan & Malaika Arora Are Chilling Together In Goa

Bollywood sisters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are currently chilling in Goa with their gang of girls for the New Year. If pictures speak a thousand words, the I can safely assume the ladies are having a baller time there.
The sister’s parents have also joined them for the celebrations, and so did Malaika’s ex-hubby, Arbaaz Khan. The couple may have parted ways, but it’s great to see them partying and bringing in 2017 together!
Check out this photo Amrita posted on Instagram:
What are your new year plans?