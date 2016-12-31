Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Potential Project With Shah Rukh Khan

Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s upcoming project is based on the life of poet Sahir Ludhianvi and apparently, Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the lead in it. According to a set of reports SLB wants Priyanka Chopra to play the female protagonist in the film.

In a report by Pinkvilla, PC said:

No truth to any such reports. Yes I am meeting Sanjay sir and we always discuss work and he is someone I would work with all my life till the time he wants to work with me. I am his eternal fan. Every time we discuss a film but we have to still figure out which one will it be. I haven’t given my commitment to any Bollywood film yet. I am not someone who says no to Sanjay sir.

