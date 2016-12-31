TV Actress’s Husband Doesn’t Like Her Getting Intimate With Someone Else On-Screen

Shreemi Verma Dec . 31 . 2016
Photo Credit : Kratika Sengar, Nikitin Dheer

Popular TV show Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki‘s heroine Kratika Sengar is married to Chennai Express‘s Thangabali, Nikitin Dheer. The two have been happily married for some time now, but Nikitin still can’t stand his wife getting intimate with her co-star on-screen. In an interview with Times Of India, she spoke about her relationship and their mutual possessiveness –

It’s true that he doesn’t like to see me getting intimate with another actor on screen. It is natural; after all, he is my husband. Another reason, which I feel is valid, is that he doesn’t like to see me crying all the time. And with daily soaps, there is a lot of rona-dhona! In a marriage, we have to accommodate each other’s views. I won’t do anything that would hurt him.

She said she doesn’t like her husband getting it on with another actress on-screen either. Also, they’re not really fans of reality shows other TV couples like to participate in.

We should never say ‘no’ to anything, but we like to keep our relationship very personal. We don’t want to take it to the public platform; I will not able to take it if judges tell me that our chemistry is not strong, or that he shares a better chemistry with another actress.

Fair enough.

26
TAGS
Kratika Sengar Nikitin Dheer
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Kratika Sengar
May . 20 . 2016These Wedding Photos Of Kratika Sengar & Nikitin Dheer Are Super Gorgeous!
Nikitin Dheer
Jun . 3 . 2016131 Thoughts That Went Through Our Heads While Watching Housefull 3!
May . 20 . 2016These Wedding Photos Of Kratika Sengar & Nikitin Dheer Are Super Gorgeous!
Feb . 17 . 2014Did You Miss These Crazy Tweets by the Khatron Ke Khiladi Contestants?
Feb . 5 . 2014Meet The Khatron Ke Khiladi: Their Past Controversies & Potential for Drama!
Aug . 31 . 2013Abhishek Bachchan Launches the 2014 Audi Autumn Collection
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web