Bella Hadid’s NYE Outfit Is Sheer Perfection

Bella Hadid on NYE 2016 | Image Source: vogue.com

Victoria Secret newest angel, Bella Hadid brought in 2017 in pure, solid gold, girlsquad style! She stepped out to party in this sheer, grey and shimmery, mid-rif baring, two piece, aptly called the NYE set by online brand The Line By K. Body chain and all, she showed off her perfect model figure and brought in the new year at LA nightclub, Mr. Nice Guy with her top model besties, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin.

Kendall Jenner on NYE 2016 | Image Source: vogue.com

Not to be outdone, K-doll showed off her bod in a black lace-trimmed slip dress with a loosely fastened leopard print dress….

Hailey Baldwin on NYE 2016 | Image Source: vogue.com

.. and Hailey Baldwin subtly showed hers off in a white body con mini dress which she wore with a long white duster coat and Yeezy knit booties. So on point with the all white trend right?

All three of these leggy beauties have had some milestone moments last year and considering Kendall’s the only one who is of legal drinking age at the mo, the sky is really the limit for this bold and confident model trio.

I????U HNY!!!!!???? A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:52pm PST

We are so frikkin’ excited to see all the cool and edgy fashion trends these girls and their famous friends have up their supermodel sleeves for 2017. And of course, you’re going to see all of these with us right here…. So keep your peepers open on this space!

Kendall and Bella prove that clearly the lingerie trend was one of the biggest (and their favourite) of 2016. Which trend was your fallback through 2016? Tell us in your comments.