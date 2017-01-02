Bigg Boss 10: Here’s The List Of Contestants Who Will Be Nominated Tonight

Source: Facebok (@ColorsTv.BiggBoss)

This week, Bigg Boss tweaked the nominations process a bit by pairing up housemates and asking them to reach a mutual decision and nominate one of themselves. The pairs are – Lopa and Nitibha, Bani and Om Swami, Manu and Mona.

Reportedly, except Manu and Mona, the other two pairs are unable to reach a mutual conclusion and as a result, all four of them are nominated. Also, Manu and Mona decide on nominating the latter. Rohan has already been nominated as a punishment by Bigg Boss and Manveer being the captain, is excluded from the nominations.

Therefore, the contestants who will be nominated tonight are – Bani, Om Swami, Lopa, Nitibha, Mona and Rohan.