Bigg Boss 10: Here’s The List Of Contestants Who Will Be Nominated Tonight

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 2 . 2017
Source: Facebok (@ColorsTv.BiggBoss)

This week, Bigg Boss tweaked the nominations process a bit by pairing up housemates and asking them to reach a mutual decision and nominate one of themselves. The pairs are – Lopa and Nitibha, Bani and Om Swami, Manu and Mona.

Reportedly, except Manu and Mona, the other two pairs are unable to reach a mutual conclusion and as a result, all four of them are nominated. Also, Manu and Mona decide on nominating the latter. Rohan has already been nominated as a punishment by Bigg Boss and Manveer being the captain, is excluded from the nominations.

Therefore, the contestants who will be nominated tonight are – Bani, Om Swami, Lopa, Nitibha, Mona and Rohan.

6
TAGS
Bigg Boss 10
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bigg Boss 10
Jan . 2 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Mona’s Insecurity Creates Differences Between Her & Manu
Dec . 31 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: This Week’s Eviction Has An Interesting Twist
Dec . 31 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa’s Lesbian Scene Is Doing The Rounds On Social Media
Dec . 30 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Bani Loses Her Temper After Manu’s Taunting Remarks
Dec . 30 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan Is Bringing This Evicted Contestant Back To The Show
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web