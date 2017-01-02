Bigg Boss 10: Mona’s Insecurity Creates Differences Between Her & Manu

Manu Punjabi, Monalisa

It’s no hidden secret that Mona is extremely close to Manu and he has often been touted as the prime reason she has made it this far in the game. However, this friendship comes with a sense of insecurity as Mona expects a lot from Manu.

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10, Mona wakes Manu up but the latter is a tad bit annoyed and tells her not to do this again because of his health issues. Mona takes this remark personally and feels that Manu has something against her. Later, Manu sits and explains to her that he didn’t intend to hurt her, but he genuinely has some health problems due to which he did not like being woken up mid slumber.

