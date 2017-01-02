Guess Who: Popular Director Slapped Her Husband’s Girlfriend

Shreemi Verma Jan . 2 . 2017
Guess who

Here’s today’s bind item in Mumbai Mirror, which is rather easy to decipher because how many female choreographers (who are also movie directors) do we have in Bollywood eh? Anyway, here’s what happened. The woman’s husband is a certified creep, but the wife has mostly turned a blind eye to his misdeeds. The poor woman was forced to come out of her denial when one of the husband’s girlfriends turned up at their building. Seeing that this was too close to home, the woman in question slapped the ‘mistress’ twice and forbade her from entering the premise ever again.

Any guesses?

