Here’s What Deepika Padukone Said About Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif Not Considering Her A Good Friend

Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma set the Koffee couch on fire last week as they slayed with their honest-to-goodness and funny answers. Frankly speaking, I consider it as the best episode of the season so far! And why not, Karan Johar himself admitted to having a meltdown on his own show.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone also tweeted about Anushka and Katrina’s crazy episode, even though in a particular Q&A segment, both of them admitted to not considering her as a good friend. Speaking further about the episode, she told BL:

Sometimes you may feel a certain way about people & they may not feel that about you & that’s okay. I wish them (Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma) all the best.

That’s a mature perspective! Your thoughts?