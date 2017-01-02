Is Sushant Singh Rajput Dissing Aditya Chopra’s Befikre?

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput has had a fantastic year with the success of M.S.Dhoni and the awards he’s winning. Earlier though, there were talks of Sushant being in the running for Befikre and that he was rather angry when Aditya Chopra offered the role to Ranveer Singh instead. But in an interview to Hindustan Times, he revealed that he was never in the running way. Here’s what he said –

Let me clear it once and for all, I was never offered Befikre. But had I been offered, I wouldn’t have done it. I know it’s easier to decide after the results are out but I have a reason. If the same production is offering me niche films like Byomkesh Bakshy, I would do it. And I would also do a Paani where Shekhar Kapur will be a raising a very important, immediate issue. If Befikre was representing the new-age youth of India and romance as what it was claiming, it would have been great irrespective of the box-office numbers. But unfortunately, it didn’t do that and hence I would not be interested. I am not suggesting that films should only reflect reality, like Pink, Neerja or Dhoni biopic. They could also be fanciful films like The Jungle Book (2016), which was also very popular. But it’s extremely important to know and then claim what you have made.

Source: Twitter @RanveerOfficial

Is he dissing the movie? What do you think?