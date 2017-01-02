MMLoves: Treat Your Loved Ones With These Super Special Beauty Products

Life is beautiful…but it’s also demanding. It’s as intense as it is inspiring; as frantic as it is fulfilling. And this incredible life we experience each day can take its toll on your skin resulting in the need for radiance. The hardworking folks at The Body Shop have devised not one, not two, not even three… but SIX new amazing products ranges that just might be the answer to every skin woe we’ve ever had. They make the perfect gifts for your loved ones too, so read on to know more….

Full On Flower Power with The British Rose Range

The British Rose Range(L-R): British Rose Exfoliating Soap, Instant Glow Body Butter , Petal-Soft Hand Cream, Eau De Toilette, Shower Gel, Bath Foam, Exfoliating Gel Body Scrub by The Body Shop

Grown for The Body Shop at an environmental award-winning farm in the heart of the English countryside, these roses are hand-picked, air-dried and infused on-site into fresh mountain water. This careful extraction process is what gives these products the most exceptional quality rose essence.



Our Favourites In This Range: British Rose Instant Glow Body Butter and Exfoliating Gel Body Scrub

Why We Love ‘Em: The body butter feels light while being rich in moisture and its perfect for normal to dry skin especially if you’re battling the ol’ winter skin flake. It gives an instant all-over healthy glow that lasts all day. The gel texture with real rose petals in the body scrub effortlessly melts onto the surface of the body and gently refines it to reveal smoother, fresher skin. Plus, everything in this range has a subtle rose scent which isn’t too overwhelming and hits us right in the cosy feels.

Illuminate with Drops Of Light

Drops of Light Pure Healthy Brightening Serum by The Body Shop

If you’ve got sensitive skin then this may be the perfect solution to help treat your dark spots. The Drops of Light range is made with the finest raw ingredients that are sourced from around the globe.

Our Favourite In This Range: Drops Of Light Pure Healthy Brightening Serum

Why We Love It: This lightweight, penetrating serum is basically healthy-looking skin in a bottle. With a refreshing texture this moisturising essential targets the 5 key dimensions of bright, healthy-looking skin. Use it with the other products in this range – Clarifying Foam Wash and Brightening Day Cream – to revive and brighten your skin, drop by precious drop.

Take A Dip In The Fountain Of Youth

Drops of Youth Bouncy Sleeping Mask (L) and Youth Concentrate (R) by The Body Shop

Youth may be a mindset, but we’ve all felt that feeling – when your skin doesn’t look quite as fresh and youthful, no matter how bubbly you’re feeling on the inside. The Body Shop’s new Drops of Youth range is made of a potent blend of 3 plant stem cells known for their renewing properties – Edelweiss, known for its protective properties – Sea holly, known for its firming properties and Criste Marine which is the boss for helping natural skin renewal – and its just what the skin doctor ordered.

Our Favourite In This Range: Drops of Youth Cream

Why We Love It: This is is the perfect potion to ensure your skin looks youthful round the clock. What’s more is that we can enjoy this effective formula every day, knowing that these precious plants will continue to thrive in the wild because of the stem cell technology The Body Shop uses to sustainably harvest these ingredients.

Rejuvenate And Energize with The Body Shop’s Oils Of Life

Oils of Life Intensely Revitalising Facial Oil by The Body Shop

Every product in this potent range contains an expert blend of three exceptional seed oils which are scientifically proven for their supreme abilities to repair and revitalise your skin. – Black Cumin Seed Oil from Egypt (known for its concentration in antioxidants), Camella Seed Oil from China (which is naturally rich in nutritive oleic acids) and Rosehip Seed Oil from Chile (which is rich and pure source of Omega 3 and 6). Seeds give life to a new plant, making these oils one of the most concentrated sources of essential nutrients on earth so it’s no wonder these are really as effective as they claim to be.

Our Favourite In This Range: Oils Of Life Intensely Revitalising Facial Oil

Why We Love It: By infusing the 3 precious seed oils with a blend of 7 essential oils – Lavender, Rosemary Leaf, Geranium, Orange Peel, Lavandin, Marjoram Leaf, Roman Chamomile – The Body Shop created this lightweight facial oil that effortlessly melts into the skin. It revitalises it and visibly reduces signs of ageing leaving a silky soft, non-sticky finish.

Get Your Daily Dose of Pampering with The Spa Of The World Range

Spa Of The World Range (L-R): Egyption Milk & Honey Bath, French Lavender Massage Oil, Himalayan Charcoal Body Clay, African Ximenia Scrub Japanese Camellia Cream by The Body Shop

The Body Shop is giving us everything we need to turn our very own bathroom into the greatest spa on earth with their new Spa of The World body care range. Made with luxurious ingredients, sustainably sourced from around the world, this range will instantly transport your senses to far-flung lands and is just what you need to relax, unwind and reconnect your body with your mind.

Our Favourite In This Range: Egyptian Milk & Honey Bath

Why We Love It: A relaxing powder-to-milk bath, the skin-softening milk and honey bath is renowned as a beauty ritual used by Cleopatra in ancient Egypt. As soon as you pour a scoop of this creamy fragrant powder under running water, with just one breath, the scent will transport you into a state of relaxation. For a bath of pure indulgence worthy of a legendary beauty, pour five scoops under running warm water and swirl until dissolved. Best plan for a Friday night we think!

Battle Blemishes with Tea Tree Oil

Tea Tree Range (L-R): Tea Tree Skin Clearing Daily Solution, 3-in-1 Wash.Scrub.Mask and Tea Tree Oil Concentrate by The Body Shop

Tea Tree Oil is one of the world’s best researched essential oils. Strongly anti-bacterial, The Body Shop’s Tea Tree Oil Range is concentrated with the pure organic essential oil sustainably sources from the foothills of Mount Kenya to help purify and banish your blemishes in one smooth shot. So whether your skin needs on-the-spot relief or a long-term defense system against pimples and blemishes this range will be your blemish battling superhero squad.

Our Favourite In This Range: The Tea Tree Oil Concentrate

Why We Love It: The original gangster of this range has the highest concentration of tea tree essential oil and is perfect antidote to bothersome pimple. Put 4 drops of this concentrate into 2 liters of water, dip a wash cloth into it and press it gently against your skin and against the spot and voila… you’ve got instant and on-the-spot spot relief.

MissMalini is a huuuge fan of The Body Shop and all it’s products not just because they’re effective and work wonders for the skin and hair, but also because of the core brand motto of “Enrich. Not Exploit.” Every product is made with sustainably sourced ingredients and their experts work closely with artisan farmers to create products that are good for our skin as well as for the Earth. They also offer education and training in sustainable farming methods to provide them with the knowledge to empower their futures. They’ve planted over 5000 seeds to help to restore the surrounding river habitat while at it.

What’s more is that they consciously reinvest a large percentage of their profits in building bio-bridges and restoring natural habitats of some of our world’s endangered animals and species. Talk about guilt-free beauty or what?!

Tell us your favourite products by The Body Shop in your comments and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for your beauty fix!

This post is in partnership with The Body Shop India