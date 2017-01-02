OMG! Is Kangana Ranaut Getting Married This Year?

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is our favourite sunshine girl and it’s always a blast meeting her. When MissMalini met her for our brand new show #Vh1InsideAccess, Kangana was her super candid self and actually made a revelation about her year. She told us that she’ll be married in 2017!

Check it out!

We don’t know if she’s kidding or not – but I can’t wait to meet Mr. Kangana Ranaut, you know?

Other than that, MissMalini hung out with the super cool rapper, Divine and well, if you haven’t heard him, you’re missing out.



And before the episode wrapped up, we gave you a little sneak-peek of our mad game night with the super cute East India Comedy boys <3

