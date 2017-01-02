OMG! Is Kangana Ranaut Getting Married This Year?

Priyam Saha Jan . 2 . 2017
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is our favourite sunshine girl and it’s always a blast meeting her. When MissMalini met her for our brand new show #Vh1InsideAccess, Kangana was her super candid self and actually made a revelation about her year. She told us that she’ll be married in 2017!

Check it out!

We are bringing you the gorgeous Kangana Ranaut on the next episode of HTC India presents #Vh1InsideAccess with MissMalini co-powered by Maybelline New York India Sunday 8 PM.

Posted by Vh1 India on Tuesday, 27 December 2016

We don’t know if she’s kidding or not – but I can’t wait to meet Mr. Kangana Ranaut, you know?

Other than that, MissMalini hung out with the super cool rapper, Divine and well, if you haven’t heard him, you’re missing out.

And before the episode wrapped up, we gave you a little sneak-peek of our mad game night with the super cute East India Comedy boys <3

Remember to tune in every Sunday at 8pm to Vh1 India for #Vh1InsideAccess, brought to you by HTC India and co-powered by Maybelline New York India.

