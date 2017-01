Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were recently blessed with baby boy Taimur Ali Khan. The couple decided to let their hair down with Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor for new year’s eve and as per usj, we couldn’t get over what a good looking the family is.

Here are photos:

#happynewyear#family????‍????‍????‍????#cousins#love#celebrate#newbeginings✨ A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:11pm PST

#happynewyear????#familytime❤️#lovetoall☮️ A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:14pm PST

Family that stays together, slays together!