This Famous Cricketer Just Shut Down Haters & Trolls With This One Tweet!

Mohammed Kaif is one of India’s best cricketers and arguably one of the fittest men in the country. Which is why he often takes to Twitter to share some heathy tips and advice to his fans. As usual, he posted some pictures of him doing the Surya Namaskar, which didn’t go down too well with some religious fanatics, who said the exercise isn’t allowed in Islam and it’s a 100% against the religion. What even?!
Not one to keep quiet, Kaif was quick to shut down haters with this one tweet.
Exactly! Since when did exercise have a religion?