This Famous Cricketer Just Shut Down Haters & Trolls With This One Tweet!

Mohammed Kaif is one of India’s best cricketers and arguably one of the fittest men in the country. Which is why he often takes to Twitter to share some heathy tips and advice to his fans. As usual, he posted some pictures of him doing the Surya Namaskar, which didn’t go down too well with some religious fanatics, who said the exercise isn’t allowed in Islam and it’s a 100% against the religion. What even?!

Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system,a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment.#KaifKeFitnessFunde pic.twitter.com/snJW0SgIXM — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 31, 2016

Not one to keep quiet, Kaif was quick to shut down haters with this one tweet.

In all 4pics,I had Allah in my heart.

Cant understand what doing any exercise,

Surya Namaskar or Gym has to do with religion.It benefits ALL pic.twitter.com/exq5pUclvu — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 31, 2016

Exactly! Since when did exercise have a religion?