Bigg Boss 10: OMG! This Bollywood Superstar Is Coming On A Salman Khan Episode!

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 3 . 2017
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Remember when Shah Rukh Khan was Salman Khan‘s guest on the weekend episode of Bigg Boss 9 Double Trouble ? It was so refreshing to see them bury their differences and come back together onscreen, albeit for a bit.

Even as you all hope for a major motion picture starring these two superstars, they are all set to repeat history. Reports are doing the rounds that Shah Rukh will appear on Bigg Boss 10, around January 20, to promote his next film Raees.

That’s one episode to watch out for! Are you guys excited to see them together on the Bigg Boss stage?

3
TAGS
Bigg Boss 10
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bigg Boss 10
Jan . 3 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Rahul Dev Has An Important Message For Lopa & Rohan After Their Fight
Jan . 3 . 2017Gaurav Chopra Tweets About Bani J & It’s Too Sweet!
Jan . 3 . 2017PHOTOS: Former Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Lokesh Kumari Got A Makeover!
Jan . 3 . 2017Bigg Boss 10 Recap: Om Swami Has Temporarily Left The House
Jan . 2 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Mona’s Insecurity Creates Differences Between Her & Manu
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web