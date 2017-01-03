Bigg Boss 10: OMG! This Bollywood Superstar Is Coming On A Salman Khan Episode!

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Remember when Shah Rukh Khan was Salman Khan‘s guest on the weekend episode of Bigg Boss 9 Double Trouble ? It was so refreshing to see them bury their differences and come back together onscreen, albeit for a bit.

Even as you all hope for a major motion picture starring these two superstars, they are all set to repeat history. Reports are doing the rounds that Shah Rukh will appear on Bigg Boss 10, around January 20, to promote his next film Raees.

That’s one episode to watch out for! Are you guys excited to see them together on the Bigg Boss stage?