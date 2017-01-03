Bigg Boss 10: Rahul Dev Has An Important Message For Lopa & Rohan After Their Fight

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 3 . 2017
Bigg Boss 10

Rohan and Lopa hit it off well since the beginning of Bigg Boss 10, and have had each other’s back over the weeks. Therefore, it was disappointing to see them arguing last night, when Lopa was hurt after Rohan said that “vo aag mein ghee dalti hai”. He further said she did not deserve anybody’s friendship and Lopa did not take that statement lightly.

In a fit of rage, she even threw around Rohan’s stuff and screamed at him. Although Rohan maintained his calm throughout the situation, it was unnerving to see them fight. The two eventually sorted it out amicably, but the cracks might remain.

Rahul Dev, Rohan Mehra (Source: Twitter)

Rahul Dev was close to both Rohan and Lopa during his stay in the house. Post their argument, he tweeted:

True that! Stay strong, you two!

