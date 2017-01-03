For All You Shopaholics, Here’s An Offer You Can’t Refuse

Credit: giphy.com

With the new year comes the urge to start everything from fresh. From re-doing your room to cleaning out your closet, we all have made new promises in the name of new year’s resolution. To keep up with your new, fashionable self we have come across an offer that is too hard to let slide. As if having all the biggest brands under one roof wasn’t enough, Central is offering the biggest sale of the season by making your shopping FREE! You can shop worth INR 8,000 for only INR 4,000, and get that also back as free garments, shopping voucher, wallet credits and Paytm cash back! If this has not got you excited we don’t know what will!

Central Offer

This insane 3 days of Free Shopping offer begins at all Central outlets across India from 6th Jan – 8th Jan, 2017. However, be smart & get ahead of the game for the exclusive preview launch on the 5th and shop all the deals one day in advance by registering here. We’re obviously going to be there shopping up a storm!

Way to start our year, Central! See you guys at the preview!

*This post is in partnership with Central.