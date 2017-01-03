Hrithik Roshan & Twinkle Khanna Just Had An Epic Conversation On Twitter

Twinkle Khanna and Hrithik Roshan

Twinkle Khanna dons many hats – actress, designer, columnist, writer… and now even producer! This incredible multitasker took to Twitter to let the world know of her first production venture Pad Man, which will be directed by Balki and star hubby Akshay Kumar. The film is based on the life of Arunachalam Murugantham, who is widely popular for inventing low cost sanitary pad making machines in India. Her neighbour Hrithik Roshan wished her all the luck for the film and even made a cute request… To which, she had an incredible answer. Take a look.

@mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar congrats dear neighbour. looking forward to this! (Write a 2 hero film next) — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 1, 2017

Haha! Thank you – I wish I was that #Kaabil my friend :) https://t.co/14xpCHaNDV — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 2, 2017

Witty as ever Mrs. Funnybones! We’re looking forward to this film already.