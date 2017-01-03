Hrithik Roshan & Twinkle Khanna Just Had An Epic Conversation On Twitter

Divya Rao Jan . 3 . 2017
Twinkle Khanna and Hrithik Roshan

Twinkle Khanna dons many hats – actress, designer, columnist, writer… and now even producer! This incredible multitasker took to Twitter to let the world know of her first production venture Pad Man, which will be directed by Balki and star hubby Akshay Kumar. The film is based on the life of Arunachalam Murugantham, who is widely popular for inventing low cost sanitary pad making machines in India. Her neighbour Hrithik Roshan wished her all the luck for the film and even made a cute request… To which, she had an incredible answer. Take a look.

Witty as ever Mrs. Funnybones! We’re looking forward to this film already.

5
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Twinkle Khanna
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Hrithik Roshan
Jan . 2 . 2017PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan & Susanne Khan Party Hard In Dubai!
Dec . 30 . 201615 Of The Biggest Things That Happened In Bollywood In 2016
Dec . 30 . 2016Photo: Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan Enjoying Dinner In Dubai
Dec . 29 . 2016Listen To This Sweet New Song From Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil
Dec . 29 . 2016Photos: Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan’s Beach Holiday
Twinkle Khanna
Dec . 30 . 2016Woah, Shahid Kapoor Used To Stalk This Actress At A Hotel Swimming Pool
Dec . 30 . 2016Photo: Read Akshay Kumar’s Super Romantic Message For Twinkle Khanna
Dec . 29 . 2016Twinkle Khanna Has A Beautiful Birthday Message For Her Late Father Rajesh Khanna
Dec . 28 . 2016Photos: Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna’s Romantic Getaway
Dec . 26 . 2016Twinkle Khanna Had The Coolest Response To Salman Khan Fans Trolling Her
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web