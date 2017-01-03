“I Have Been Told I Sit Like A Man” – Shakti Mohan Has A Powerful Message For All Her Haters

Divya Rao Jan . 3 . 2017
Facebook | @nrityashakti

Shakti Mohan won hearts with her incredible performances on Dance India Dance a couple of years ago. She has since then appeared in multiple reality shows and performed in different parts of the world. It wouldn’t be wrong to say she’s amongst India’s most talented and celebrated dancers… But what’s sad is that despite all her achievements, she’s body shamed a lot. She’s told she’s too skinny or muscular, her walk in manly, her voice is not the most feminine, and more. Shakti shared a photo of herself with a strong message to all those haters out there.

Absolutely right! Keep inspiring, Shakti

3
TAGS
shakti mohan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
shakti mohan
Sep . 23 . 2016PHOTOS: Shakti, Mukti & Neeti Mohan Spend Some Time Together On Their All Girls Trip To Ladakh
Jul . 25 . 2015Star Plus Just Took The Coolest Step With This Futuristic Promo Of Dance+
Sep . 16 . 2014Kunwar Amar Is Back On Dil Dosti Dance!
Aug . 31 . 2014Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 7 : Sophie Choudry Bids Goodbye!
Jun . 30 . 2014Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7: 5 Best Performances Of Week 4!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web