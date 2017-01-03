“I Have Been Told I Sit Like A Man” – Shakti Mohan Has A Powerful Message For All Her Haters

Facebook | @nrityashakti

Shakti Mohan won hearts with her incredible performances on Dance India Dance a couple of years ago. She has since then appeared in multiple reality shows and performed in different parts of the world. It wouldn’t be wrong to say she’s amongst India’s most talented and celebrated dancers… But what’s sad is that despite all her achievements, she’s body shamed a lot. She’s told she’s too skinny or muscular, her walk in manly, her voice is not the most feminine, and more. Shakti shared a photo of herself with a strong message to all those haters out there.

Absolutely right! Keep inspiring, Shakti