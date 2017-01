Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is one of the few men that can make the whole nation laugh together. His show – Comedy Nights With Kapil – was extremely popular until a tiff he had with Colors, wherein he had to then switch over to another channel and launch The Kapil Sharma Show. The man had some great news for his fans this year and took to Twitter to share the same.

First news of the year.. k9 is producing two comedy shows … hope u will like .. stay happy .. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) December 31, 2016

Happy new year :)) — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) December 31, 2016

Can’t wait, can’t wait! 2017 is going to be filled with twice as much laughter and fun!