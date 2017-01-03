Kareena Kapoor’s Account Hacker Has Been Arrested

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Remember Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s income tax account got hacked a few months ago? She lodged a complaint with Mumbai’s cyber cell and it was even reported that the hacker paid Bebo’s quarterly income tax amount.

The investigations were on and after months of thorough investigation, the Police has reportedly nabbed the culprit. The accused, Manish Tiwari, is a 26-year-old paramilitary trooper posted in Chhattisgarh. According to a report in IndiaForums, he was scanning the internet to search for Kareena’s mobile number. He didn’t get her contact details, but stumbled upon her PAN card details. Later, he hacked her account and uploaded her declaration form for the year 2016-17.

Phew! So glad the culprit got caught.