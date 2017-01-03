Katrina Kaif Just Shared An Adorable Message For This Bollywood Hottie

Divya Rao Jan . 3 . 2017
Katrina Kaif | Aditya Roy Kapur

After a lot of persuasion from his fans and friends, Aditya Roy Kapur finally joined social media aka Facebook yesterday and even did a live chat. While welcome wishes have been pouring in from across the globe, one message stood out to us. Katrina Kaif‘ took to her 6 month old Facebook page to share a cute photo of the two with an even cuter message for him that read “Welcome welcome Aditya Roy Kapur ????If you ever need any advice …. Please ask … Now that I am a six month old Facebook veteran 

Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur

He even replied to her lovely welcome.

Loving the camaraderie between these two!

