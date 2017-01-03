PHOTOS: Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s Romantic Getaway To Europe

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 3 . 2017
Source: Facebook.com/theweddingstoryfilms

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya had a fairytale wedding in 2016, complete with all the ingredients of a big fat Punjabi wedding. Unfortunately, work commitments did not allow the newly weds to take a break for their honeymoon at that time. But the couple recently took off to Europe to ring in the New Year as well as celebrate their much delayed honeymoon.

Divyanka and Vivek or #Divek, as fans call them, travelled to Paris, then to London and are currently in Cardiff, from where Vivek also did his bachelors. Needless to say, they are spending some fabulous time in each other’s company on their beautiful getaway. And the mushy love is spread all over their Instagram feeds.

Check out a few pictures!

#Honeymoon #Boat #Breeze… A perfect recipe for #TitanicPose! How could we not do it!????

A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

My heart wants roots, my mind wants wings. In you, I found them both???? #WanderersInTheWonderland

A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on

Another one from yesterday ????

A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on

#Maison (home) à #Paris! ????

A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on

From coactors to friends then to life partners and now travel partners! Let's explore the world together!

A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on

Aww! So much louve!

Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya
