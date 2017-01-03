PHOTOS: Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s Romantic Getaway To Europe

Source: Facebook.com/theweddingstoryfilms

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya had a fairytale wedding in 2016, complete with all the ingredients of a big fat Punjabi wedding. Unfortunately, work commitments did not allow the newly weds to take a break for their honeymoon at that time. But the couple recently took off to Europe to ring in the New Year as well as celebrate their much delayed honeymoon.

Divyanka and Vivek or #Divek, as fans call them, travelled to Paris, then to London and are currently in Cardiff, from where Vivek also did his bachelors. Needless to say, they are spending some fabulous time in each other’s company on their beautiful getaway. And the mushy love is spread all over their Instagram feeds.

Check out a few pictures!

#Honeymoon #Boat #Breeze… A perfect recipe for #TitanicPose! How could we not do it!???? A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jan 3, 2017 at 3:42am PST

Love, laughter and happiness…. It may sound cliché…but exactly that's what I wish for my family, friends and fans this 2017. Have a fabulous new year! A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:27am PST

Fabulous food, magnificent views at the architectural beauty on 31st floor… @AquaShard! A surprise by hubby that swept me off my feet! Felt like dancing like a baby when I had to behave like a lady! A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:16pm PST

Isn't #AliceInWonderland too old? My latest favourite – #Div in #WinterWonderland! #LivingAFairytale. #PictureCredit – Hubby @officialvivekdahiya A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:26pm PST

Viewing it all from the top! #London #Londres2016 #FinalDays #TheShardLondon #Architecture #Arquitectura #Skyscraper #LondonBridge A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:54pm PST

My heart wants roots, my mind wants wings. In you, I found them both???? #WanderersInTheWonderland A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 30, 2016 at 2:56am PST

Another one from yesterday ???? A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 26, 2016 at 3:29am PST

A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:47am PST

#Maison (home) à #Paris! ???? A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 23, 2016 at 1:45pm PST

From coactors to friends then to life partners and now travel partners! Let's explore the world together! A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:48am PST

Aww! So much louve!