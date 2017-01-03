PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Is All Grown Up & Looks Like Quite The Star

Shweta Tiwari just became a mum to a little boy Reyansh a couple of months ago but she also has an older daughter, Palak Tiwari, from her first marriage. We have in the past seen young Palak make appearances with her mum on some of her shows or at events, and the two have always shared a very special bond. I stumbled upon her Instagram account today and was pleasantly surprised to see how she’s all grown up now… and not to forget… how incredible she looks. PS – She has already garnered a massive fan following!
Doesn’t she look wonderful? It’ll be interesting to see if she takes after her mommy and chooses to become an actor.