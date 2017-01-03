The New Global Ambassador For Revlon Is Quite The Hollaback Girl

If you guessed by the title and knew who the ‘Hollaback Girl‘ was then props to you, because yes, it is Gwen Stefani!

Stefani wore her iconic red lip and revealed that she is the new global brand ambassador for Revlon in an Instagram video that was posted just yesterday!

Starting 2017 with a whole lot of love and a big announcement in the video above!❤️✨????#RevlonXGwen #ChooseLove @gwenstefani A video posted by Revlon (@revlon) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:30am PST

Whether it’s her signature red lip or statement-making platinum blonde hair, this sexy songstress can pull off any look to be quite honest. It’s no wonder brands like Revlon take notice of the star!

And that’s not all, check out their new Brand Ambassador:

We're choosing love in 2017 with our beautiful Brand Ambassador @Ciara ❤️????????. A photo posted by Revlon (@revlon) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:30am PST

The stunner Ciara chose Revlon and a whole lotta love as she partnered up with the brand last year as their ambassador!

2 famous singers, 1 beauty brand—how exciting!