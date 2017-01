Instagram | @Laurenconrad

Lauren Conrad tied the knot with her long time boyfriend William Tell in a private ceremony in 2014. The couple had previously gone on record to talk about how they’d like to take their time to start a family, but Lauren took to Instagram to very coolly announce her pregnancy. She shared her sonogram and captioned it “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet.”

Congratulations, Lauren! It’s probably going to rain babies in 2017 too.