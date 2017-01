Dimpy Ganguly

It rained babies in 2016 and that’s kinda sweet because that means 2017 is going to be filled with lots and lots of CUTE baby pictures! :D Dimpy Ganguly recently welcomed a baby girl into this world – Reanna – and took to Twitter to share some adorable photos of her.

A very happy new year to all my mamma's friends and family. May this coming year bring lots of happiness love and prosperity -Love reanna????????❤ pic.twitter.com/7v16y8V67b — Dimpy Ganguly (@iamdimpyganguly) December 31, 2016

Although a tough one but 2016 gave me her n 4 that it'll always b th mst spcl year! 2017 I'm ready! #grateful #reanna #mostspecial #nye2017 pic.twitter.com/m1e9wyI8Ca — Dimpy Ganguly (@iamdimpyganguly) December 31, 2016

My baby had her first meal on the first day of the year! 2017 couldn't have started better!! #reanna'sannaprashan #riceeatingceremony pic.twitter.com/hIrBasYwI6 — Dimpy Ganguly (@iamdimpyganguly) January 2, 2017

Brightened up my day!