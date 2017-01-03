This TV Actress’ Thailand Photos Are All Sorts Of #VacationGoals

Saloni Chopra is a beautiful young woman. You may know her from her show MTV’s Girls On Top but my love affair started with her (however one-sided) began after I started following her on her Instagram account. She posts just the most beautiful photographs and shared a lot of empowering messages. The babe is in Thailand chilling like a villain and her pictures are all kinds of #VacationGoals
It's hard at first, but in the middle of all that beautiful jazz, spot the slow life. #bambooisland #kohphiphi #krabi #love #happinessis #bluewaters #bluesky #oceanchild #love #beachvibes #longtailboats
I've been wanting to do this from the moment I got to Phi Phi. And I finally did it today. Kayaking is extremely interesting because you see people smoothly drifting through it around you, while you struggle to go straight for just 5 seconds before your kayak is heading in another direction all over again!! The trick is to be patient, to work simultaneously with water instead of fighting it. To cut through it, but with love. And to never rush. If you cut right, your speed automatically will decrease. Unlike man made roads, that are stagnant and do not move, water is unstable, has motion, and a mind of its own. Kayaking isn't like driving a car. You are not the only one in control of the direction you're headed towards… you must remember to work with the water & not against it. Because once you're out there, in the middle of the deep blue sea – there's just you, your kayak, and the sea. You've gotta share its vibe. The whole process requires so much patience that when you finally get it right, it's just so calming & peaceful to drift your way through. If you've seen Moana, you know what I mean when I say it's like the Ocean has chosen you. But hey, sounds exactly like life, doesn't it? You see others lives & wonder how they're smoothly sailing through it all but that's the catch – everyone's struggling, everyone's occasionally tired, some people have just figured out the trick to doing it well and made being alive their passion – and that's why they enjoy the process while others struggle and curse their way through it. But in the end – we've all got to complete the journey and make it back – it's up to you how you choose to live that journey. ✨ #kayaking #love #fun #happiness #phiphiisland #kohphiphi #traveldiaries #workoutmotivation #ocean #waterchild #theslowlife
Off to some of this this! ✨ #thegoodlife #love #happinessis #phiphiisland #traveldiaries #kohphiphi #kayaking
There's far too much happening around the world. While I'm grateful for everything I have, it breaks my heart to see how many are suffering. Some of us feel bad for not having any plans on 31st night, or not having the night we'd imagined… but imagine losing someone you love. Around 40 people were killed at a night club in Turkey yesterday. Shot down. That's just awful. It's bad enough when these attacks happen – but I hate the fact that there are people out there who purposely choose to kill people on days that they're celebrating. It is just such a sick way to look at life. Let's pray for people that've lost their loved ones last night. It wasn't fair. It isn't okay. This needs to stop. Haven't we already had enough blood last year?! I hope 2017 teaches people a little bit of love and humanity. This goes for revenge too. Governments need to stop killing innocent people. Taking lives of civilians to end terror is not the answer. That's how you're creating more terrorists. We're equally responsible for the fact that young kids are growing up into such human beings. No body is born evil. Please let's raise better kids and let's empathise ???????? #bethechangeyouwishtosee #turkey #newyear #rip #humanity #helpingothers #bethechange #istanbul
Balance. I hope you find yours. It need not be understood nor agreed upon by others. Your balance needs to be between your heart & your soul. You need to choose things & people that bring you peace & joy. Don't get caught up in hatred, negativity, jealousy. Do what makes YOU happy. If making resolutions is what gives you joy, go for it! But if that's not your cup of tea, fuck it. Don't do a job you hate, or study something that you're not interested in. Don't listen to people – half of them aren't following their heart so there's no way they'll tell you to follow yours. Passion driven people are scary. Your energy & your love scares them bcos they probably don't feel the same vibrations about life as you do. Follow your heart, the world will learn to follow too. Maybe you'll even inspire a few to follow their own. But remember, Balance. Balance is knowing that if you're capable of feeling happiness & joy, you're as capable of misery & pain. There will be good days, & there will surely be bad ones too. Breathe through them – that's literally all that's required of you, breathe. Be thankful for this wonderful life that you wake up to daily. Help as many people as you can. Don't wait to be old enough, or rich enough, to help the ones in need. Do it today. Do it every day. There's no better time than now. Especially do it on your bad days. But also do it on great days (what better way to celebrate?) So balance. Love with everything that you've got within you, & receive with just as much compassion.. & every time you take that breath, remember who you are & where you come from. The air you breathe is your responsibility. Nurture. Nature has given us so much, give some back. Look after the world you live in. Avoid plastic. Stop littering. Write love letters to strangers, spend time with orphans. Talk to children. Balance isn't just about balancing your gym & your job – no – it's about being the beautiful human being you're capable of becoming. Living to your full potential. Realising that this world, is as much theirs as it is yours. Our four walls are not our home. This is our home. This is our responsibility. This is a New Year – Begin Today.
Because dreams do come true. ✨ I'm probably going to have a writers block thanks to this view! #writersheaven #writersofig #heavenonearth #kohphiphi #phiphiisland #waterchild #december2016 #onedaytogo #beachwriting #happinessis
Shifting hotels. Girls gotta be girls sometimes. Tripping on Hindi folk songs, missing India (not enough to come back though). We pissed on an abandoned wrecked ship yesterday !!! It was SO cool. Except that Avici song didn't work out – you can see me realising that half way through the singing ???? #traveldiaries #phiphiisland #phiphi #kohphiphi #theslowlife #december2016
The world is mine ✨ ???? #traveldiaries #kohphiphi #phiphiisland #travelers #glowinthedark #phiphi #theslowlife
Shiiiit. I'm so sorry I did that spontenuous live thing on FB today. I just wanted to wish everybody. Let's do a proper one soon. I'll put up a post. Go be someone's secret Santa today! Be one to kid, or a stranger, or a loved one. Today is all about spreading love, specially to the ones that aren't fortunate enough to feel it. ❤️ #kohphiphi #phiphiisland #christmas2016 #christmas #phiphichristmas #love #happinessis #waterchild #spreadlove #goodvibesonly #traveldiaries
When you're bursting of love bought to you not by another human, not by words, not by a promotion nor by some materialistic joy… but just the freedom of being. The sense of belonging. Losing yourself, only to find yourself. Nature. The ocean. I'm so ecstatic I could cry. Oh Phi Phi, you need to stop making me so weak in my knees. Haven't you heard? I don't do long distance. But in this very moment, I'm all yours. ????????????❤️️ #kohphiphi #phiphiislands #phiphi #thailand #love #happiness #december2016 #christmaseve #joy #selflove #waterchild #longtailboats
