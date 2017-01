I dont think i shud write a caption , pic says all…. A photo posted by @virdiginnie on Nov 10, 2016 at 7:33am PST

This TV couple started their new year’s with a bang – Ginnie Virdi, who you probably remember from Udaan got married to her long time boyfriend Parminder Singh Malhi on the first of January in a Gurudwara ceremony in Delhi.

Congratulations to the lovely couple :)