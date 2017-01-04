Shraddha Kapoor’s Two Picture Perfect #OOTDs

Shraddha Kapoor greets 2017 in full fashion swing with two back-to-back fabulous looks. While on the promotion trail for her upcoming flick Ok Jaanu, she wore this cute red and white two piece by Hemant & Nandita and completed this courtside glam outfit with pristine white sneakers from Zara. We’re particularly loving the embroidery detail on the blouse and the ruffles and pleats on the skirt. Plus the short hemline beautifully offsets the high neck and is totally on queue to be our next #ootd inspiration.

Flip to nighttime and she’s wearing this gorgeous ombre jackard gown by THEIA Couture for her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. As the light bounces off this beauty in just the right spots we can’t help but notice that her hair and makeup perfectly match the blue and green mermaid hues of her dress. Absolutely gorgeous!

Last night on #TheKapilSharma show wearing @theiacouture Styled by @tanghavri make up @shraddha.naik hair @amitthakur26 ???? #OkJaanu #13thJanuary ????❤ A photo posted by Shraddha ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Jan 3, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

We’re only 4 days into a new year and we can already tell that over the next 360 days this cutie and her ace stylist, Tanya Ghavri, are going to continue to give us plenty to write about. And as always, we can hardly wait to see this through.

Are you gaga for Shraddha like us? Tell us in your comments.