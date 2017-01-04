8 Beauty Products You’ll Want To Buy In 2017

While we’re all breathing in the freshness of the New Year, I thought I’d share a few beauty products that are both stunningly appealing and at the top on my list… Because New Year, new me and all that jazz, right? Scroll below to see what I’ve been lusting for and what will absolutely make you guys say,”Gimme that now!”.

1. Clarins 4 Colour All-In-One Pen

I loved those ’90s pens that pushed out different colours. And now Clarins has turned that multi-colour retractable pen into an incredible beauty tool. Say hello to their all-in-one 4 coloured pen that includes shades like blue, black, nude and brown.

Clarins 4 Colour All-In-One Pen

2. Kylie Cosmetics Royal Peach Palette

With another palette to add to her beauty empire, the Kyshadow palette features 12 shades and includes a mirror and brush. This beauty drops on January 12th, so stay glued to your screens and shop away!

The Royal Peach Palette is here … 12 shades, a mirror, and brush for $45 #Jan12 3pm pst ???? A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

3. Tarte Clay Paint Liner

A squeezable cream eyeliner? Now that’s something that will make our lives so much easier—and fun. Equipped with a unique blending brush tip, the Tarte Clay Paint liner can really have you define your eyes like a pro!

Tarte Clay Paint Liner

4. MAC Cosmetics Spellbinder Shadow

Consisting of 8 shimmery, loose formulas that have zero fall-out, yet still leaving you with a beautiful finish due to it’s gel powder-like formula, MAC’s Spellbinder is definitely for keeps!

MAC Spellbinder Shadow in Blue Karma

5. Clinique Superbalanced Silk Makeup

This brand new broad spectrum, SPF 15 bottle of genius will balance all skin types. And with sheer to moderate coverage, the finish is as natural as ever. Plus it’s a pro for oil control!

Clinique Superbalanced Silk Makeup SPF 15

6. Milk Makeup’s Blur Stick

Think of this as your new go-to face filter. Yet to be released later this month, the Blur Stick is silicone-free, minimises the appearance of pores, fine lines and with just one swipe it gives you a smooth, matte finish.

Milk Makeup Blur Stick

7. Bobbi Brown Remedies

With just 2-3 drops twice a day on clean skin, the Remedies can nourish you’re skin while giving it a healthy glow. They come in many varieties with customized skin solutions for every skin type.

Bobbi Brown Remedies

8. BeautyBlender Bubble

Say hello to the newest beautyblender shade; Bubble. This soft pink shade will be the beautyblender’s colour this year in honor of their 15th anniversary.

BeautyBlender Bubble

Which one’s at the top of your list this year?