Airport Spotting: Deepika Padukone Arrives In Los Angeles – And She Looks Gorgeous

Rashmi Daryanani Jan . 4 . 2017

Deepika Padukone headed to LA recently for a round of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage promotions, and was photographed by the paparazzi as she landed at LAX airport.

Her fan club posted some photos of her at the airport, so take a look:

There’s even this video:

We expect she’ll be spending her birthday (Jan 5th) there, but she should be back later with Vin Diesel in tow. The actor will be in India on 12th and 13th of January as part of the promotions, since the film releases here on the 14th of January – ahead of its global release.

0
TAGS
Deepika Padukone
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Deepika Padukone
Jan . 4 . 2017Deepika Padukone Has An Important Message For Vin Diesel
Jan . 2 . 2017Here’s What Deepika Padukone Said About Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif Not Considering Her A Good Friend
Dec . 31 . 2016Look Who Deepika Padukone Is Chilling With In Dubai
Dec . 27 . 2016Deepika Padukone Shows Off Her Sporty Side & We Loved It
Dec . 27 . 2016Wow! Deepika Padukone Tweeted About Anushka & Katrina’s Koffee With Karan Episode
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web