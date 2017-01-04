And The Most Talked About Bollywood Celebrities Of 2016 Are…

Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra

Twitter is a very important platform for any sort of communication – and, in India, it’s particularly popular for conversations surrounding Bollywood and celebrities. Several personalities use Twitter to engage with their fans, promote their films and just generally showcase a side of their personality that we may not have seen before. And the year gone by has seen even more celebrities join the social media platform to make their mark.

Now that 2016 is over, Twitter has released data surrounding Bollywood’s year on the social media platform, including most talked about celebrities and most talked about films.

The most talked about film – based on hashtag – was Sultan, with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Shivaay, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi following closely. Sultan held 25% of the share of conversation, with ADHM at 15%.

The most talked about male celebrity was Shah Rukh Khan. He led the pack at 36%, with Salman Khan coming in second at 18%. Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan made up the rest of the top 5.

As for female celebrities, Priyanka Chopra topped the list at 23%, which isn’t really a surprise considering that she’s really made her mark internationally. Alia Bhatt came in second (18%), with Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor following.

What are your thoughts on the data?