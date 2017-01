#PicturePerfect: Sonam Kapoor with rumoured boyfriend, Anand Ahuja. #SonamKapoor #AnandAhuja #zoomtv #turnonzoom #bollywood #tagsforlikes #tags4likes A photo posted by Zoom TV (@zoomtv) on Jan 3, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

Since a while now, rumour mills are abuzz that Sonam Kapoor is dating Delhi guy, Anand Ajuja. She has been lately spending a lot of time with him all over Europe and Anand has also been spotted chilling with her family.

Currently, the two are in Amsterdam, and Anand posted a cute boomerang video of Sonam blowing air bubbles.

Check it out!

Little Girl + Littler Girl @sonamkapoor ✌????#Amsterdam A video posted by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jan 2, 2017 at 5:03am PST

Seems like Sonam has found her saawariya, and we are more than happy for her!