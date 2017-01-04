Bigg Boss 10: Bani J Reveals Her Love Story With Her Boyfriend

Priyam Saha Jan . 4 . 2017

Bani J and her boyfriend Yuvraj are separated currently because of the Bigg Boss 10 house but that doesn’t mean that the two of them aren’t in love. Yuvi has indulged in some adorable love declarations on his Instagram for Bani and Bani has been spotted alluding to her beau every now and then inside the house.

According to a report in BL, Bani is finally talking about Yuvraj. She revealed to Nitibha her love story:

We didn’t date for a while. So this one day, he was in the gym. He took off his T-shirt. So I told the manager of the gym that no one can take off their T-shirt when I am in the gym, and we laughed it off. He got a bit shy and said he wanted to take a picture. So I told him if you want to take a picture then take with me. That is the first time we spoke.

Soon after, Yuvraj posted this long message for Bani on his Instagram.

Training partner is someone who understands you from your very DNA level, who weaves himself/herself through the wave length by which you train. A genuine training is not about faffing, giggling or making weird faces into the mirror, it's about a vibe that sets you way above than any mediocre mind can ever reach and if you bump into someone around that vibe then you surely got lucky because you just earned a like minded training mate, without talking, initiating or doing anything what people generally do to socialise and stuff. @banij is the only girl, I have ever seen who can actually beast out the toughest of guys! #awakenthekakarotwithin #gamesweplay #lotussutra #bodyholicsismyhome????????????????????????????☀️

A photo posted by Yuvraj Thakur (@yuv_thehuman) on

About that, she said:

I saw the post and I thought it was a bit too much. So after that every time I saw him in the gym, I used to make fun of him. And then he started smiling. That’s the first time I noticed him smiling and he has a very cute smile.

Awww-dorbs, amirite?

