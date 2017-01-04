Bigg Boss 10: Did Gauahar Khan Find Bani’s Boyfriend Irritating?

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 4 . 2017
Bani J, Gauahar Khan

You know how are best friends are always suspicious about that “new guy” we are dating? Of course they ease out once they are sure about his intentions and get to know him better. Gauahar Khan was once that protective BFF to Bani, when the latter initially started dating Yuvraj Thakur.

Recently, Bani surprisingly made some revelations about her love story with Yuvraj, while in a conversation with Nitibha. Amid other things, Bani reportedly told her that Gauahar was very jealous of Yuvraj, but at the same time she was very protective towards her.

Aww! Typical BFF behaviour, amirite?

