Disha Patani On This Cover Looks Bold & Hella’ Beautiful

Natasha Patel Jan . 4 . 2017

Kicking off the year with some fresh and bold looks, Verve magazine featured the gorgeous Disha Patani on their January 2017 cover!

While our minds are always working around the fashion looks we spot on the magazine, our hearts feel in love with something a little more obvious—the hair and makeup. Disha’s tousled, one sided waves, bold brows and with an even bolder wing eyeliner completely stole the show.

This cover shot really inspires us to go bold again this year, but in the simple, understated way like how she’s paired a nude gloss with her look. What’s your take on the look?

Let us know in the comments below!

