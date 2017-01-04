Hrithik Roshan Finally Spills The Beans On The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Remake

Divya Rao Jan . 4 . 2017
Hrithik Roshan

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has gone down as a cult youth film. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film made everyone want to take a trip with their best friends, inspired us to try something we never have before, and really made us all question the way we live our lives – Are we really living or are we just alive?

Since its release, fans have been asking the director to make a part 2 of this incredible film. I mean where else do you find talent powerhouses like Hrithik, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Abhay Deol come together? So, when HR was asked about the sequel, this is what he told HT:

I am aware of that, but not many filmmakers can make such movies. So, I have to call Zoya once more and say, ‘Please write something, and if you think I am good enough, please cast me in your film’. I guess I will have to beg her. But I think it (the sequel) will happen maybe three to four years from now.

At least it’s on the horizon. Can’t wait for this!

Hrithik Roshan Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Zoya Akhtar
