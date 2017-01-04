Koffee With Karan 5: Karan Johar Puts Sidharth Malhotra On A Spot With Alia Bhatt

Priyam Saha Jan . 4 . 2017

I’m really looking forward to the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 5. Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra make for an interesting guest pair and the first promo of the show was absolutely hilarious. In the next promo, KJo has successfully managed to put Sid on a spot with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

#KoffeeWithKaran – Sidharth & Jacqueline

#KoffeeWithKaran is set to get steamier this Sunday, as Sidharth Malhotra & Jacqueline Fernandez bring on the hilarity, madness and loads of oomph!

Posted by Star World on Tuesday, 3 January 2017

3
TAGS
Jacqueline Fernandez Karan Johar Koffee With Karan 5 Sidharth Malhotra
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jan . 2 . 2017No One Can Pull Off This All-Red Outfit Like Jacqueline Fernandez
Jan . 2 . 2017Koffee With Karan 5 Promo: Jacqueline Fernandez Is Talking About Her Pussy To Sidharth Malhotra & It’s Hilarious!
Dec . 22 . 2016Revealed: Jacqueline Fernandez Epic Christmas Plans
Dec . 20 . 2016We Can’t Stop Staring At Jacqueline Fernandez’s Glitter Eyelashes
Dec . 9 . 20165 Reasons Why You Should Tune Into #BeautyBeyondBoundaries This Sunday
Karan Johar
Dec . 24 . 2016These Two Best Friends Are All Set To Host The Filmfare Awards This Year
Dec . 24 . 2016“How Dare Anybody Have An Opinion?” – Karan Johar On Taimur Ali Khan
Dec . 24 . 2016Will Govinda Accept Karan Johar’s Invitation To Appear On Koffee With Karan?
Dec . 24 . 2016Priyanka Chopra Says She Faced Racism In Hollywood
Dec . 21 . 2016Awww! Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra Finally Hug It Out
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web