Koffee With Karan 5: Karan Johar Puts Sidharth Malhotra On A Spot With Alia Bhatt

I’m really looking forward to the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 5. Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra make for an interesting guest pair and the first promo of the show was absolutely hilarious. In the next promo, KJo has successfully managed to put Sid on a spot with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

#KoffeeWithKaran – Sidharth & Jacqueline #KoffeeWithKaran is set to get steamier this Sunday, as Sidharth Malhotra & Jacqueline Fernandez bring on the hilarity, madness and loads of oomph! Posted by Star World on Tuesday, 3 January 2017