Sonam Kapoor And Her Boyfriend Are Having A War On Instagram

Rashmi Daryanani Jan . 4 . 2017

Sonam Kapoor and her boyfriend, Anand Ahuja, have reportedly been dating for a while now. Earlier, they seemed to be keeping the relationship quiet, but they’ve slowly started opening up about each other more on social media. Sonam even posted this cute photo of them to wish everyone a happy new year.

And from the looks of it, the two now have a quote war of sorts happening on Instagram.

Here’s what she posted:

Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself. -George Bernard Shaw @anandahuja ????

Then there was this, on his Instagram post:

Well… that’s one form of PDA, we guess. :)

