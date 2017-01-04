Sonam Kapoor And Her Boyfriend Are Having A War On Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and her boyfriend, Anand Ahuja, have reportedly been dating for a while now. Earlier, they seemed to be keeping the relationship quiet, but they’ve slowly started opening up about each other more on social media. Sonam even posted this cute photo of them to wish everyone a happy new year.

And from the looks of it, the two now have a quote war of sorts happening on Instagram.

Here’s what she posted:

Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself. -George Bernard Shaw @anandahuja ???? A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jan 2, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Then there was this, on his Instagram post:

In an economy based on connection, real connection comes from those who seek to contribute first. #SethGodin Museum Voorlinden is a private collectors personal collection displayed in such a beautiful and gracious way. Look forward to seeing more such establishments in India in our future! W/ @sonamkapoor A photo posted by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

Well… that’s one form of PDA, we guess. :)