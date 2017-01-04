This Celebrity Couple Is Reportedly Expecting Twins Amid Divorce Speculations

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 4 . 2017
George and Amal Clooney

According to a report in Lebanon’s Daily Star, Hollywood actor, George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney are expecting twins this year. Rumours are rife that that the couple is heading towards parenthood, but this has allegedly caused trouble in their marriage as George is not ready to take on that responsibility.

Both Amal and George have neither denied or confirmed these reports. Some reports also suggest that wanting kids is ironically one of the reasons behind the speculations of their divorce, as Amal wants to embrace motherhood, but George isn’t ready to be a father yet.

Well, I guess we will have to wait for an official statement on the reports doing the rounds.

