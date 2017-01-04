This Is What Priyanka Chopra Is Doing To Get Quantico A Third Season

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made her American TV debut with Quantico and has been widely appreciated for her performance, and also for putting India out there. While the first season did remarkably well, the second season hasn’t received the same kind of response from its viewers.

According to a report in Mid-day, PC has decided to reduce her fee by half, so the makers of the show would continue with Quantico. It was reported that they were planning on scrapping season 3, but now with more money at hand, the writers are focusing on gripping plot twists for the same.

Really hoping for a season 3 because we absolutely love our desi girl as Alex Parrish! On the work front, PC is busy gearing up for her Hollywood debut Baywatch, which should keep the moolah coming in!